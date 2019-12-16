German Maritime Agency Says Wants to Decide on Nord Stream 2 Construction in December

German Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) will try to decide this month on the request for construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline in winter and spring, an agency representative told Sputnik on Monday

According to German media, the new request may be needed to accommodate the rules that protect birds wintering in the Bay of Pomerania. Nord Stream AG explained the need to build the pipeline in the winter by Denmark offering a permit too late, Bild newspaper reported.

"Yes, we received the request. The BSH will try to make the decision soon, as early as in December," the representative said.