UrduPoint.com

German Media Claim Alleged Russian Spy At German Intelligence Leaked Data On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 07:20 PM

German Media Claim Alleged Russian Spy at German Intelligence Leaked Data on Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) A member of the German foreign intelligence agency BND, arrested last week on suspicion of passing secrets to Russia, allegedly shared classified data about the situation in Ukraine, German regional broadcasters NDR and WDR reported on Monday.

According to the broadcasters, who cited intelligence sources, Carsten L.

had access to classified information on Ukraine and could have been blackmailed to share the data with Russian agencies.

Last week, the Federal prosecutor's office said Carsten L. was arrested in Berlin for allegedly sharing classified information with a Russian intelligence agency in 2022. He is now facing charges of high treason.

German magazine Focus cited intelligence sources in Berlin as saying that Carsten appeared to be a senior analyst with access to sensitive information harvested by allies around the world.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia German Berlin Brunei Dollar Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic p ..

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic plan 2026

30 minutes ago
 NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness ..

NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness Audit 2022-23

28 minutes ago
 Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on D ..

Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Dec 27

28 minutes ago
 Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures pos ..

Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures posing threat to public lives

28 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor calls on President

Sindh Governor calls on President

28 minutes ago
 UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.