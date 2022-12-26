German Media Claim Alleged Russian Spy at German Intelligence Leaked Data on Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) A member of the German foreign intelligence agency BND, arrested last week on suspicion of passing secrets to Russia, allegedly shared classified data about the situation in Ukraine, German regional broadcasters NDR and WDR reported on Monday.

According to the broadcasters, who cited intelligence sources, Carsten L.

had access to classified information on Ukraine and could have been blackmailed to share the data with Russian agencies.

Last week, the Federal prosecutor's office said Carsten L. was arrested in Berlin for allegedly sharing classified information with a Russian intelligence agency in 2022. He is now facing charges of high treason.

German magazine Focus cited intelligence sources in Berlin as saying that Carsten appeared to be a senior analyst with access to sensitive information harvested by allies around the world.