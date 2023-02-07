UrduPoint.com

German Media Giant RTL Group To Axe 500 Jobs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 09:41 PM

German media giant RTL Group to axe 500 jobs

German media giant RTL Group said Tuesday it is cutting 500 jobs and will dump about 20 magazines in Germany due to the continued print media crisis and rising costs

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :German media giant RTL Group said Tuesday it is cutting 500 jobs and will dump about 20 magazines in Germany due to the continued print media crisis and rising costs.

The jobs will be lost in the northern city of Hamburg, said RTL Group, which is a subsidiary of German media and publishing group Bertelsmann.

RTL Group currently employs 7,500 people in Germany.

It also plans to reorganise its portfolio of publications and concentrate on flagship titles, which represent about 70 percent of current sales, the group said.

The business will keep about 10 magazine titles, which it owns through subsidiaries.

This includes the German versions of GEO, Gala and Capital, as well as the women's title Brigitte and news magazine Stern.

The roughly 20 remaining titles will be sold or their publication will cease, RTL Group said.

As a result, 200 extra staff will leave the company, taking the total number of posts lost at the group to 700.

Chief executive Thomas Rabe cited a "rapidly changing media landscape and the challenging overall economic situation" for the decisions.

The "core brands" that remain will be developed further with investments of about 80 million Euros ($85 million) by 2025, he said.

The aim was to strengthen RTL's "leading position and journalistic relevance", he said.

The magazine industry has been in decline for years as more readers shift online.

Soaring inflation has pushed up costs for key materials like paper, worsening the situation.

RTL Group owns 56 tv channels and 36 radio stations in Europe, as well as newspapers, mainly in France, Germany and Luxembourg.

Related Topics

Business Europe France German Company Germany Hamburg Luxembourg Women Media TV Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Dr Durroshum Ayesha nominated as Chairman of Nasir ..

Dr Durroshum Ayesha nominated as Chairman of Nasirabad UC 25

54 seconds ago
 PU to hold Int'l conference on journalism

PU to hold Int'l conference on journalism

55 seconds ago
 Religious decrees given in light of Quran, Sunnah ..

Religious decrees given in light of Quran, Sunnah acceptable, implementable: Ash ..

57 seconds ago
 Turkey's Earthquake Death Toll Tops 3,700 - Author ..

Turkey's Earthquake Death Toll Tops 3,700 - Authorities

59 seconds ago
 Biden to Discuss International Alliance on Ukraine ..

Biden to Discuss International Alliance on Ukraine in State of Union Address - W ..

26 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption tas ..

Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption taskforce

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.