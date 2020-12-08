(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Wirecard Bank, a subsidiary of scandal-ridden German payments firm Wirecard, was involved in fraudulent activities of its parent company, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing an internal audit report.

According to a July 20 report, former Wirecard chief operating officer Jan Marsalek, who is now wanted by German police, played a "significant role" in issuing and processing loans at Wirecard Bank. At the same time, according to the magazine, he has never been a member of the board.

The report also indicates that Wirecard Bank was involved in the group's fraudulent activities although, unlike its parent company, it was under the direct control of German financial supervisory authority BaFin.

The document further states that the bank's board of directors was partially composed of the same people who worked for its parent company, which was a risk of a conflict of interest.

In addition, the audit revealed shortcomings in the "know your customer" principle that requires banks to obtain complete information about their customers and prevent money laundering.

The report also found out that many of the bank's borrowers had had a bad credit history, and Wirecard Bank itself had not possessed sufficient information about non-payment of loans.

Wirecard, a blue-chip company listed in Germany's national DAX index, has been caught up in an accounting scandal after $2.1 billion were found to be missing from its balance sheet. The company filed for insolvency in June. Former CEO Markus Braun resigned and was arrested on charges of inflating the company's value through fake transactions. The scandal cast shadow on German financial regulator BaFin, accused of ignoring telltale signs of false accounting practices that have been going on for several years.