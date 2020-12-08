UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Media Reports About Wirecard Bank's Involvement In Parent Company's Fraud

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:32 PM

German Media Reports About Wirecard Bank's Involvement in Parent Company's Fraud

Wirecard Bank, a subsidiary of scandal-ridden German payments firm Wirecard, was involved in fraudulent activities of its parent company, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing an internal audit report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Wirecard Bank, a subsidiary of scandal-ridden German payments firm Wirecard, was involved in fraudulent activities of its parent company, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing an internal audit report.

According to a July 20 report, former Wirecard chief operating officer Jan Marsalek, who is now wanted by German police, played a "significant role" in issuing and processing loans at Wirecard Bank. At the same time, according to the magazine, he has never been a member of the board.

The report also indicates that Wirecard Bank was involved in the group's fraudulent activities although, unlike its parent company, it was under the direct control of German financial supervisory authority BaFin.

The document further states that the bank's board of directors was partially composed of the same people who worked for its parent company, which was a risk of a conflict of interest.

In addition, the audit revealed shortcomings in the "know your customer" principle that requires banks to obtain complete information about their customers and prevent money laundering.

The report also found out that many of the bank's borrowers had had a bad credit history, and Wirecard Bank itself had not possessed sufficient information about non-payment of loans.

Wirecard, a blue-chip company listed in Germany's national DAX index, has been caught up in an accounting scandal after $2.1 billion were found to be missing from its balance sheet. The company filed for insolvency in June. Former CEO Markus Braun resigned and was arrested on charges of inflating the company's value through fake transactions. The scandal cast shadow on German financial regulator BaFin, accused of ignoring telltale signs of false accounting practices that have been going on for several years.

Related Topics

Police Scandal German Company Bank Germany Same Money June July From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

21 minutes ago

Oxford/Astra first to publish final-stage vaccine ..

15 minutes ago

Pfizer chief insists no corners cut on vaccine tes ..

15 minutes ago

US Backs Europe's Anti-Lukashenko Sanctions Until ..

15 minutes ago

Equities wait for Brexit, stimulus developments

23 minutes ago

Corals can bounce back from bleaching, if humans d ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.