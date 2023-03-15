A group of German media said on Wednesday that they had obtained documents outlining Russia's alleged plan to strengthen ties with Moldova by promoting pro-Russian media in the country and countering Chisinau's efforts to increase cooperation with NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) A group of German media said on Wednesday that they had obtained documents outlining Russia's alleged plan to strengthen ties with Moldova by promoting pro-Russian media in the country and countering Chisinau's efforts to increase cooperation with NATO.

The documents were obtained by an international media consortium that includes German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, the NDR and the WDR broadcasters, among others.

The so-called "Kremlin's plan" contains three sets of goals for the short-, medium- and long-term periods, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

Moscow's plan was allegedly aimed at not letting Moldova reduce Russia's troop presence in breakaway Transnistira in the period until 2022. Goals for the period between 2022 and 2025 allegedly include efforts to counter Moldova's cooperation with NATO, while developing military partnership between Moscow and Chisinau.

The plan also sets 2030 as the target year by which Moscow allegedly has to create sustainable pro-Russian groups within Moldova's political and business elites and incentivize Chisinau's participation in the Eurasian Economic Union, according to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

In February, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Russia was allegedly seeking to change the constitutional order in the country with the participation of the Moldovan opposition, including the Sor party. Sandu called on the parliament to expand powers of Moldova's Security and Intelligence Service and other law enforcement agencies at the legislative level, citing the alleged attempts to destabilize the situation in the country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, said that Moscow wants to have good relations with Chisinau, adding that it was using accusations against Russia to divert public attention from its failure to tackle the current political and economic crises.