German Media Track Down Argentina's 'Dirty War' Suspect

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) A man thought to be responsible for brutal torture and murder of opponents of Argentina's 1976-1983 military junta has been found living comfortably in Berlin, according to German media.

Juan Esteban Kyburg is wanted in Argentina for crimes against humanity but is protected from extradition by his dual German citizenship, according to a Bild newspaper report out Friday.

The 72-year-old son of German immigrants used to lead an elite frogmen unit that the Argentine regime used widely against its civilian critics. He is believed to have overseen persecution and killings of at least 152 people.

In Argentina, Kyburg has a bounty of 500,000 pesos ($7,000) on his head.

The South American nation filed an international arrest warrant for him in 2013 and requested his extradition from Germany in 2015, but in vain.

Some 30,000 people went unaccounted for during the seven years of US-backed military crackdown in Argentina, known as "Dirty War," but efforts to get justice for them have been stymied, as many suspects remain in hiding.

Former officers of Kyburg's team were among 28 people given lengthy jail terms of up to life in prison in April on torture and murder charges, ending a two-year trial.

Kyburg, who was confronted by a Bild crew while walking down a street in Berlin's trendy Friedrichshain district, described his convicted former mates as "very nice people."

