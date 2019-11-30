German Mediator Leaves for China, US Amid Trade War

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The German Foreign Office 's mediator began his trip to China and the United States on Saturday, in a bid to glean more insight into where the two were heading in their trade row.

"Germany will stand steadfastly by the US, there is no doubt about that. But it is also important to conduct a constructive dialogue with Beijing," Transatlantic Cooperation Coordinator Peter Beyer said.

In a press release published by the Foreign Office, the diplomat explained that the 21st century would be shaped by the US-Chinese ties, and Germany and Europe needed to "find their place in this framework.

"

Beyer will begin his eight-day tour with a visit to Shanghai followed by stops in Beijing and Washington where he will talk with local politicians.

He plans to inquire about what the US and China planned to do next after the world's two largest economies imposed billions worth of trade tariffs on each other. More duties on Chinese goods are expected to take effect if no deal is reached by mid-December.