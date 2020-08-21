UrduPoint.com
German Medical Team Arrives In Omsk Hospital To Examine Navalny's Health Condition

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:37 PM

German medical workers have arrived at the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1 to examine Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's current health condition, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020)

A special medical jet from Germany landed in the Omsk Airport earlier on Friday to presumably deliver Navalny to Berlin. However, Siberian doctors believe his condition does not allow him to be transported.

The correspondent said that a van and a car arrived at the hospital and employees let it in. Some of German medical workers are wearing t-shirts reading "FAI Air Ambulance.

"

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday when he became gravely ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and fell into a coma. He has since been put on a ventilator. Navalny's associates believe that the politician was poisoned, most likely after drinking a cup of tea at the airport in Tomsk. However, doctors consider a metabolic dysfunction and a plunge in sugar level to be the main diagnosis.

