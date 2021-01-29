German Medical Watchdog, Moscow Already Discussing Sputnik V Vaccine Registration in EU

Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is in charge of medicines, confirmed on Friday that it was already in touch with Russia regarding the paperwork for the registration of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the European Union

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is in charge of medicines, confirmed on Friday that it was already in touch with Russia regarding the paperwork for the registration of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the European Union.

"I would not say that it is cooperation because we have different goals than the developers, but yes, there were requests, there were contacts on this. Paul Ehrlich Institute offers international support, which means, we consulted our Russian colleagues via a videoconference on two aspects of regulations [on medicines in the EU]," the head of the institute, Dr Klaus Cichutek, told a press conference.

According to Cichutek, the two aspects were the existing conditions for the registration and further consultations with colleagues from other EU countries.