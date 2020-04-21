UrduPoint.com
German Medics Say Still Cannot See End Of COVID-19 Epidemic Despite Some Success

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:38 PM

Germany has so far managed to avoid a harsh scenario regarding the development of the coronavirus epidemic but there are still no prospects of it ending in the near future, Lars Schaade, the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute of the Health Ministry, said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Germany has so far managed to avoid a harsh scenario regarding the development of the coronavirus epidemic but there are still no prospects of it ending in the near future, Lars Schaade, the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute of the Health Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"Over the past weeks, we have managed to achieve something. Without the measures taken, we would be in a much more serious situation. But the situation remains serious. We still cannot see the end of the epidemic and the number of cases may increase," Schaade said at a press conference.

The institute's vice president also called on the public to continue following social distancing measures and wearing masks in public transport and shops.

As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased to 143,457, and the death toll has risen to 4,598. Meanwhile, some 95,200 people have recovered from the disease since the start of the outbreak.

