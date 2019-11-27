UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Merkel Says Turkey Important For NATO

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:25 PM

German Merkel says Turkey important for NATO

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday highlighted Turkey's Geo-strategic importance for NATO and called for greater unity and coordination among the allies

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday highlighted Turkey's Geo-strategic importance for NATO and called for greater unity and coordination among the allies.

Addressing lawmakers at the Bundestag during a debate on budget, Merkel dismissed calls by several opposition lawmakers to expel Turkey from the NATO alliance, due to its unilateral military action against terrorist groups in northeastern Syria.

"Turkey should remain a NATO member, and we should also work to ensure this. Turkey's membership is of strategic importance for NATO," she stressed, adding that the allies were discussing their differences in relevant bodies of NATO.

Merkel's remarks came ahead of the crunch summit of NATO leaders in London slated for Dec.

3-4.

Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria last month with the goal of clearing the region of YPG/PKK terrorist groups and creating a safe zone along the border.

Several NATO members, including the U.S., France and Germany, criticized the operation, expressing concerns over a potential humanitarian crisis and wider instability in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Syria Turkey Budget France German European Union Germany London Alliance Angela Merkel Border Women From Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

11 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi working together towards a &#039;bright ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree inviting SCC to ..

25 minutes ago

Plan afoot to allow duty-free import of one hybrid ..

5 minutes ago

MSF Calls on EU to Break Deal With Turkey, Boost M ..

5 minutes ago

Present situation in IOK getting worst: Minister f ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.