German Migrant Rescue Captain Appears In Italy Court

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:26 PM

German migrant rescue captain appears in Italy court

The German captain of a migrant rescue ship appeared in an Italian court on Monday, as her case sparked fresh tension between Rome and Berlin

Agrigento, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The German captain of a migrant rescue ship appeared in an Italian court on Monday, as her case sparked fresh tension between Rome and Berlin.

Sea-Watch 3 skipper Carola Rackete was arrested after hitting a police speed boat while entering Lampedusa port with 40 people rescued from the Mediterranean.

Her vessel, banned from docking by Italian authorities, knocked the speedboat while pulling up to the pier on Saturday after a two-week stand-off at sea.

The 31-year-old, who was escorted by police to court in the Sicilian city of Agrigento, stands accused of putting the speedboat and the safety of its occupants at risk.

Rackete, who faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted, is likely to be released pending trial.

"My client will answer all the judge's questions," Leonardo Marino, one of Rackete's lawyers, said on arrival at the court.

"Miss Rackete acted out of necessity and had no intention of using violence", he told journalists.

