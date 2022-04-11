UrduPoint.com

German Military Airlifts Injured Ukrainians From Polish Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The German air force sent a military jumbo jet to the Polish border with Ukraine on Monday to fetch Ukrainian civilians who were severely injured in the armed conflict.

"All the wounded civilians are on board. The A310 Medevac plane is already on the way back.

The Medevac crew of the Bundeswehr medical service will take care of the patients until the landing in Germany," the air force said on social media.

The so-called flying clinic, equipped with hospital plane beds and life-support systems, flew from the western German city of Cologne to the Polish border city of Rzeszow, which hosts thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

