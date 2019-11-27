UrduPoint.com
German Military Apologizes For Posting Nazi-Era Uniform On Social Media - Statement

Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:28 PM

German Military Apologizes for Posting Nazi-Era Uniform on Social Media - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, on Wednesday apologized for posting photographs of Nazi-era military uniforms on their official Instagram account.

The public outcry came after the military featured Instagram stories that highlighted the contributions of military uniforms to haute couture fashion. Among the photographs were some showing uniforms worn by high-ranking officers of the Wehrmacht, the Nazi military.

"We made an unacceptable mistake yesterday. We posted a photo of a Wehrmacht uniform used for a movie. The uniform is an exhibit in our Military History Museum in Dresden. This we have not historically classified and also provided with a wrong and inappropriate caption.

The intention was to show a photo story of the centuries-long influence of uniforms on fashion," the military said in a statement.

According to screengrabs of the story in question, the uniform donned no prominent swastikas but had two iron crosses and an imperial eagle, all symbolic of that era. A caption noted the influence of military style elements in today's top fashion and a colorful accompanying text read "Retro."

This happened only days after the Bundeswehr circulated a guide to social media engagement that called on its personnel to present themselves and their employer as authentic, proud and joyful.

The Bundeswehr went on to reject all forms of extremism and said it was investigating the situation.

