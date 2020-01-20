German Military Interpreter Goes on Trial for Spying for Iran - Reports

Court proceedings for a former employee of the German armed forces charged with treason for allegedly spying for Iranian intelligence began on Monday, media reported

According to Germany's ARD broadcaster, the suspect, known as Abdul S.

, a dual citizen of Germany and Afghanistan, worked as interpreter and adviser in the military before being arrested earlier this month.

Prosecutors have charged Abdul S. with passing on military state secrets to the Iranian intelligence service.

The suspect's wife, who also holds dual citizenship, will stand trial on charges of abetting the activities of her husband.

The trial is closed to the public.