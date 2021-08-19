UrduPoint.com

German Military Jet Airlifts 211 People Out Of Kabul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

German Military Jet Airlifts 211 People Out of Kabul

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) A German military transport jet pulled 211 Germans and Afghan support staff out of Kabul in the early hours of Thursday, the German armed forces said.

"At 03:07 CEST [01:07 GMT] the A400M of the German Joint Forces Operations Command with 211 evacuees on board landed in Tashkent. More jets will fly evacuation missions from Kabul during the day," Bundeswehr tweeted.

It estimated that 901 Germans, Afghans and citizens of a dozen partner countries were evacuated from war-torn Afghanistan to neighboring Uzbekistan by military jets since Monday. The Foreign Office said 69 Germans were whisked away overnight by a Dutch rescue flight.

The German military said its mandate for Kabul deployment expires on September 30. Up to 600 troops will be stationed in the Afghan capital to guarantee a safe return of Germans and their allies as well as Afghans who helped them on the ground.

