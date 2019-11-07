German Military Must Get More Assertive Abroad - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Germany cannot keep dodging its international responsibilities and must get more assertive when acting abroad, its new defense minister said in an interview on Wednesday.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer triggered a NATO debate last month when she suggested sending German troops to a proposed UN-run safe zone in northern Syria.

Talking to the Sueddeutschen Zeitung, the minister said that Germany "must be more open about the fact that we ” as much as other countries ” have our own strategic interests."

She argued that Germany "had not been active enough" in the past years.

"We took part in missions when we were asked to ” sometimes our presence was bigger, sometimes smaller."

But now, she said, Berlin should "take own initiatives, give impulses, identify options" even though its assertiveness was bound to come at a cost ” financially, morally but also in terms of soldiers killed.

The German military is currently involved in some 17 overseas missions, according to the daily. Almost 4,200 German soldiers are serving abroad, nearly half of them in Afghanistan and Mali. The German mission in Afghanistan has seen 58 personnel killed.