German Military Overhaul to Last 50 Years at Current Pace - Commissioner

It will take 50 years to overhaul the German armed forces if the government keeps spending roughly $1 billion per year on the military, the parliamentary commissioner for the Bundeswehr said in an annual report out Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) It will take 50 years to overhaul the German armed forces if the government keeps spending roughly $1 billion per year on the military, the parliamentary commissioner for the Bundeswehr said in an annual report out Tuesday.

"The defense ministry reported having spent on average only some 941 million Euros ($1 billion) per year from 2016 to 2021, and some 1.06 billion in 2022. If we look at the 50 billion euro total, it would take roughly 50 years to completely overhaul the existing Bundeswehr infrastructure," Eva Hoegl said in the 2022 report.

The commissioner, who advocates for the military in parliament, estimated that the German armed forces needed an extra 300 billion in funding to afford re-equipment and renovation of its facilities.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius pledged 100 billion euros in additional military spending last year and is pushing to raise the military budget by another 10 billion in 2024. Of the 100 billion, "not a single cent has yet been paid" toward backfilling the gaps in armaments, the commissioner said.