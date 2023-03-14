UrduPoint.com

German Military Overhaul To Last 50 Years At Current Pace - Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 09:26 PM

German Military Overhaul to Last 50 Years at Current Pace - Commissioner

It will take 50 years to overhaul the German armed forces if the government keeps spending roughly $1 billion per year on the military, the parliamentary commissioner for the Bundeswehr said in an annual report out Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) It will take 50 years to overhaul the German armed forces if the government keeps spending roughly $1 billion per year on the military, the parliamentary commissioner for the Bundeswehr said in an annual report out Tuesday.

"The defense ministry reported having spent on average only some 941 million Euros ($1 billion) per year from 2016 to 2021, and some 1.06 billion in 2022. If we look at the 50 billion euro total, it would take roughly 50 years to completely overhaul the existing Bundeswehr infrastructure," Eva Hoegl said in the 2022 report.

The commissioner, who advocates for the military in parliament, estimated that the German armed forces needed an extra 300 billion in funding to afford re-equipment and renovation of its facilities.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius pledged 100 billion euros in additional military spending last year and is pushing to raise the military budget by another 10 billion in 2024. Of the 100 billion, "not a single cent has yet been paid" toward backfilling the gaps in armaments, the commissioner said.

Related Topics

Parliament Budget German Euro 2016 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese I ..

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese Interference in 'Coming Days' - ..

8 minutes ago
 Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Pre ..

Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Press Club

8 minutes ago
 Administrator warns strict action against encroach ..

Administrator warns strict action against encroachers

6 minutes ago
 European Council President Reaffirms Support for G ..

European Council President Reaffirms Support for Georgia's EU Membership Goal

6 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Send Drone Detection Radars, Minehu ..

Netherlands to Send Drone Detection Radars, Minehunter Ships to Ukraine - Defens ..

6 minutes ago
 Inflation enhanced due to agreement made with IMF ..

Inflation enhanced due to agreement made with IMF by Imran: Turi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.