German Military Reserve Officer Accused Of Espionage For Russia - Prosecutors

Published April 01, 2022 | 07:31 PM

The German Prosecutor's Office has accused a military reserve office of espionage for Russia, the office said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The German Prosecutor's Office has accused a military reserve office of espionage for Russia, the office said on Friday.

"The Federal prosecutor's office brought charges against the German citizen Ralph G. in the chamber of the Higher Regional Court in Düsseldorf.

There are sufficient grounds for suspecting the accused that he worked for a foreign intelligence service against the interests of Germany and against a NATO member state," the office said in a statement.

According to the office, Ralph G headed the military's district communications headquarters and was also a member of several business associations. He is accused of sharing information with Russian intelligence from October 2014 until March 2020.

