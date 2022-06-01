UrduPoint.com

German Military Says Has No IRIS-T Missiles, Radars Promised By Scholz To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 04:40 PM

German Military Says Has No IRIS-T Missiles, Radars Promised by Scholz to Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The reserves of German armed forces (Bundeswehr) have no IRIS-T air defense systems and tracking radars which Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to send to Ukraine, but deliveries may come directly from the military-industrial complex, the German defense ministry said on Wednesday.

"This is a question ultimately addressable to the industry. Because we do not have these systems at our disposal," a ministry spokesman said at a briefing in Berlin, adding that "these systems are not in reserves."

Earlier in the day, Scholz told the German parliament that the Federal government decided to send new weapons to Ukraine in the coming weeks, including IRIS-Ts, which he called "the most advanced air defense system Germany has."

Scholz also promised to send special radar systems for artillery and announced that Germany signed a contract for Gepard air-defense tanks with Ukraine last week.

"A three-week training is underway right now," he told the Bundestag.

In the coming weeks Ukraine will also receive a joint German-Dutch assistance package of  PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers, which too came with a training of the Ukrainian military that is about to complete, Scholz reminded the German lawmakers.

Berlin has already supplied Kiev with over 15 million rounds of ammunition, 100,000 hand grenades, more than 5,000 anti-tank mines and machine guns, among other weaponry and equipment, since the start of hostilities in late February, the German chancellor said. This included a cooperation with Denmark and the Czech Republic that allowed to send Ukraine 54 armored personnel carriers and 20 T-72 tanks to Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

In response, the United States and its allies launched comprehensive sanctions against Russia and boosted military assistance for Ukraine, including by supplying it with lethal weapons.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament German Germany Berlin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Czech Republic United States Denmark February May From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Careem partners with TDCP

Careem partners with TDCP

31 minutes ago
 PM underscores importance of increasing bilateral ..

PM underscores importance of increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan, Turkey

31 minutes ago
 LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

2 hours ago
 ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

3 hours ago
 No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to ..

No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to vote: IHC CJ

3 hours ago
 Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical suppor ..

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical support for Gwadar Port

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.