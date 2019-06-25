UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Military Says No Reason To Evacuate Staff From Iraq Amid Risks Of US-Iran Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:56 PM

German Military Says No Reason to Evacuate Staff From Iraq Amid Risks of US-Iran Conflict

There are no indicators signaling that German military and civilian staff should be evacuated from Iraq amid heightened tensions around neighboring Iran, head of the Bundeswehr Joint Forces Operations Command Lt. Gen. Erich Pfeffer said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) There are no indicators signaling that German military and civilian staff should be evacuated from Iraq amid heightened tensions around neighboring Iran, head of the Bundeswehr Joint Forces Operations Command Lt. Gen. Erich Pfeffer said Tuesday.

The United States was on the brink of striking Iran after a US spy drone was downed by the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. US President Donald Trump reportedly approved the attack, but called if off last minute over concerns from US allies in the region.

"I don't see any indicators now that are pointing at this," Pfeffer told journalists asked whether there was any possibility Germany would evacuate its mission from Iraq.

He also noted that in case the situation worsened, Berlin should be ready to take appropriate actions.

The general also stated that specific indicators of the threat level depended on the situation and noted there was no obligatory list of such indicators.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Iraq German Trump Germany Berlin United States From

Recent Stories

US Army Awards $562Bln Contract for ATACMS Missile ..

56 seconds ago

7 civilians arrested in Srinagar, Pulwama areas

58 seconds ago

Fehmida Mirza terms CoD as charter of hypocrisy

1 minute ago

Pakistan prepared to cope with Monsoon floods: Zar ..

1 minute ago

Court faults France in key air pollution case

5 minutes ago

Ukraine Recalling Ambassador to CoE After PACE Dec ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.