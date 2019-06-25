German Military Says No Reason to Evacuate Staff From Iraq Amid Risks of US-Iran Conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) There are no indicators signaling that German military and civilian staff should be evacuated from Iraq amid heightened tensions around neighboring Iran , head of the Bundeswehr Joint Forces Operations Command Lt. Gen. Erich Pfeffer said Tuesday.

The United States was on the brink of striking Iran after a US spy drone was downed by the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. US President Donald Trump reportedly approved the attack, but called if off last minute over concerns from US allies in the region.

"I don't see any indicators now that are pointing at this," Pfeffer told journalists asked whether there was any possibility Germany would evacuate its mission from Iraq.

He also noted that in case the situation worsened, Berlin should be ready to take appropriate actions.

The general also stated that specific indicators of the threat level depended on the situation and noted there was no obligatory list of such indicators.