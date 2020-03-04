The German government is warming up to the idea of creating a safe zone in Syria but is unlikely to send troops to protect it, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer admitted Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The German government is warming up to the idea of creating a safe zone in Syria but is unlikely to send troops to protect it, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer admitted Wednesday.

The defense chief proposed creating a safe zone in Syria under the UN aegis back in October but failed to obtain support from Chancellor Angela Merkel and European allies. Speaking with the N-TV television channel, Kramp-Karrenbauer said that "I am happy that the chancellor is reconsidering the idea of a security zone," which she now wants to be limited to the flashpoint Idlib region in northwestern Syria.

"It will need to have protection, which is up to the European partners, which includes Bundeswehr. This is, in my opinion, an unrealistic scenario," Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

The minister suggested that the protection of the Syrian population in Idlib, which has seen thousands displaced by escalating fighting, should be taken up by the United Nations or the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's regional security group.