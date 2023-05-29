UrduPoint.com

German Minister Calls For Change In Relations With Turkey After Erdogan's Win - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 11:35 PM

German Minister Calls for Change in Relations With Turkey After Erdogan's Win - Reports

German Minister of Food and Agriculture Cem Ozdemir called for cardinal changes in the relations between Berlin in Ankara, as in the relations with Moscow, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the Turkish election, German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) German Minister of food and Agriculture Cem Ozdemir called for cardinal changes in the relations between Berlin in Ankara, as in the relations with Moscow, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the Turkish election, German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ozdemir, who is of Turkish descent, criticized Turks living in Germany for supporting Erdogan. In response, the head of the Turkish community in Germany, Gokay Sofuoglu, said that Germans should be more interested in their own politics, not in Turkey's election.

"Now we need a turning point, which, thank God, we already had with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, regarding Turkish ultra-nationalism and fundamentalism," Ozdemir was quoted as saying by Tagesspiegel.

Ozdemir claimed Erdogan's victory could have serious consequences for German society, saying many imams working in Germany had been sent by the Turkish religious authorities, and the "next wave" of them might be even more nationalist and fundamentalist.

"Nobody in Germany has problems with Muslims organizing and articulating their needs here in Germany. But, please, on the basis of the German Constitution, not some other state's," Ozdemir was quoted as saying by Tagesspiegel.

The minister further addressed the Turks in Germany who supported Erdogan.

"They, who are honking their horns because someone who turned their country into an open prison of some sort has won the election, at the same time are enjoying the privileges of liberal democracy here," Ozdemir added.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. The final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Turkey Democracy Vote Agriculture German Germany Berlin Vladimir Putin Same Ankara Tayyip Erdogan June Sunday God Muslim

Recent Stories

Putin Notes Erdogan's Role in Development of Const ..

Putin Notes Erdogan's Role in Development of Constructive Bilateral Relations - ..

2 minutes ago
 Court in Libya Sentences 23 Fighters of Islamic St ..

Court in Libya Sentences 23 Fighters of Islamic State Terrorist Group to Death - ..

2 minutes ago
 Nexus between internal collusive elements, externa ..

Nexus between internal collusive elements, external forces to create instability ..

8 minutes ago
 Nigeria Swears In Former Lagos Governor Bola Tinub ..

Nigeria Swears In Former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu as New President

14 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Erdogan by Phone on Election V ..

Putin Congratulates Erdogan by Phone on Election Victory - Office of Turkish Lea ..

14 minutes ago
 Djokovic battles into French Open second round, Al ..

Djokovic battles into French Open second round, Alcaraz through

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.