MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) German Minister of food and Agriculture Cem Ozdemir called for cardinal changes in the relations between Berlin in Ankara, as in the relations with Moscow, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the Turkish election, German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ozdemir, who is of Turkish descent, criticized Turks living in Germany for supporting Erdogan. In response, the head of the Turkish community in Germany, Gokay Sofuoglu, said that Germans should be more interested in their own politics, not in Turkey's election.

"Now we need a turning point, which, thank God, we already had with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, regarding Turkish ultra-nationalism and fundamentalism," Ozdemir was quoted as saying by Tagesspiegel.

Ozdemir claimed Erdogan's victory could have serious consequences for German society, saying many imams working in Germany had been sent by the Turkish religious authorities, and the "next wave" of them might be even more nationalist and fundamentalist.

"Nobody in Germany has problems with Muslims organizing and articulating their needs here in Germany. But, please, on the basis of the German Constitution, not some other state's," Ozdemir was quoted as saying by Tagesspiegel.

The minister further addressed the Turks in Germany who supported Erdogan.

"They, who are honking their horns because someone who turned their country into an open prison of some sort has won the election, at the same time are enjoying the privileges of liberal democracy here," Ozdemir added.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. The final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.