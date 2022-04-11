German Minister Dodges Question About Battle Tank Deliveries to Ukraine

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck refused on Monday to comment on media reports about a planned delivery of German battle tanks to Ukraine, citing confidentiality

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) German Economy Minister Robert Habeck refused on Monday to comment on media reports about a planned delivery of German battle tanks to Ukraine, citing confidentiality.

The Handelsblatt daily reported earlier in the day that German defense company Rheinmetall was ready to supply Ukraine with 50 used Leopard 1 tanks and 60 Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

"We must continue supporting Ukraine qualitatively and quantitatively... We agreed for obvious reasons to not specify the types of armaments and ways of their delivery," Habeck told a press briefing in Berlin.

Rheinmetall's chief executive, Armin Papperger, was reported to say that the company could deliver the first batch of tanks in six weeks and the rest within three months. Germany completely replaced Leopard 1s with Leopard 2s in its arsenal in the early 2000s.