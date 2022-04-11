UrduPoint.com

German Minister Dodges Question About Battle Tank Deliveries To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 08:26 PM

German Minister Dodges Question About Battle Tank Deliveries to Ukraine

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck refused on Monday to comment on media reports about a planned delivery of German battle tanks to Ukraine, citing confidentiality

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) German Economy Minister Robert Habeck refused on Monday to comment on media reports about a planned delivery of German battle tanks to Ukraine, citing confidentiality.

The Handelsblatt daily reported earlier in the day that German defense company Rheinmetall was ready to supply Ukraine with 50 used Leopard 1 tanks and 60 Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

"We must continue supporting Ukraine qualitatively and quantitatively... We agreed for obvious reasons to not specify the types of armaments and ways of their delivery," Habeck told a press briefing in Berlin.

Rheinmetall's chief executive, Armin Papperger, was reported to say that the company could deliver the first batch of tanks in six weeks and the rest within three months. Germany completely replaced Leopard 1s with Leopard 2s in its arsenal in the early 2000s.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Company Vehicles Germany Berlin Media Arsenal

Recent Stories

US Imposes Corruption-Related Sanctions on 7 Indiv ..

US Imposes Corruption-Related Sanctions on 7 Individuals, 1 Entity in Balkans - ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI pleads Supreme Court to form full court on pre ..

PTI pleads Supreme Court to form full court on presidential reference

4 minutes ago
 24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

6 minutes ago
 AC Sukkur fine imposes on profiteers

AC Sukkur fine imposes on profiteers

6 minutes ago
 Secy Info for capacity building of maximum officia ..

Secy Info for capacity building of maximum officials

6 minutes ago
 Austrian Chancellor Says Talks With Putin Were Ope ..

Austrian Chancellor Says Talks With Putin Were Open But Tough

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.