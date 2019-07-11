German Minister of State for Europe to Pay 3-Day Visit to Georgia on Thursday - Ministry

German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth will pay a visit to Georgia from Thursday to Saturday to mark the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Eastern Partnership, the German Foreign Ministry's press service said on Thursday

The 16th "Georgia's European Way" international conference kicks off in the port city of Batumi on Thursday and will end on Friday.

"My visit to Georgia is primarily dedicated to the anniversary of the Eastern Partnership that was launched 10 years ago and made a significant contribution to improving relations between six nations and Europe. In the future, we will be advocating the significant improvement of live conditions in our partner countries. Our goal is to show young people the prospects [of life] in their home countries as well as boost exchanges between the European Union and our eastern neighbors.

The progress in democracy and supremacy of law will be a key indicator of our success," Roth said, as quoted by the press service.

Roth said that during his visit he was going to meet with Georgian government officials, opposition figures and civil society representatives.

On the sidelines of the Batumi conference, Roth will join discussions with the foreign ministers of Sweden, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Poland.

The Eastern Partnership Dialogue aims to increase the level of integration and political cooperation that former Soviet republics Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine have with respect to the EU economy, as well as increasing financial support for them. This does not imply prospects for their EU accession.