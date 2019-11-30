German Minister of State Goes to Russia to Promote Scientific Cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Michelle Muentefering, minister of state at the German Foreign Ministry, said ahead of her trip to Moscow on Saturday that her mission was to strengthen scientific ties with Russia.

"We need unrestricted scientific cross-border exchanges to move forward and be innovative. Only together can we find answers to the biggest questions of our time. German-Russian cooperation between institutions of higher learning shows what we can do by joining forces," she said.

The minister, who is in charge of Germany's international cultural policy, emphasized the role of international partnerships for building trust between countries.

She said she expected bilateral ties to strengthen when Russia marks a "year of Germany" from mid-2020 to mid-2021.

During her three-day stay in Moscow, Muentefering is scheduled to meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets to discuss preparations for the Germany year. She will also visit Goethe Institut, a German cultural nonprofit, and meet with members of the Russian civil society.