German Minister of State to Meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister in Kiev - Berlin

Minister of State at the German Foreign Office Tobias Lindner will hold security talks with top Ukrainian officials, including his counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Kiev on Friday during which they will also discuss the conflict in Donbas, the German foreign ministry said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Minister of State at the German Foreign Office Tobias Lindner will hold security talks with top Ukrainian officials, including his counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Kiev on Friday during which they will also discuss the conflict in Donbas, the German foreign ministry said.

"The minister of state at the Federal Foreign Office, Tobias Lindner, will hold security talks on December 17 in Kiev. During his first visit, he will meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Ukraine," the ministry said.

Lindner will also meet with senior officials of the Ukrainian presidential administration and representatives of Ukraine in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, according to the statement.

"The talks will be focused on further support of Ukraine by the German government, as well as on regional and security issues of the country and the conflict in Eastern Ukraine," the ministry said.

The Foreign Office� added that the visit highlights the significance that Berlin attaches to its relations with Kiev.

The conflict in the East-Ukrainian region of Donbas between Kiev and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been going on since 2014. Despite the Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, clashes in Donbas still continue.

Over the past few weeks, Ukraine and some Western countries have alleged that Russia was building up its troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied all the accusations while drawing attention to NATO's military activities at the Russian borders, which it considers a threat to its national security.