UrduPoint.com

German Minister Of State To Meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister In Kiev - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

German Minister of State to Meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister in Kiev - Berlin

Minister of State at the German Foreign Office Tobias Lindner will hold security talks with top Ukrainian officials, including his counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Kiev on Friday during which they will also discuss the conflict in Donbas, the German foreign ministry said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Minister of State at the German Foreign Office Tobias Lindner will hold security talks with top Ukrainian officials, including his counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Kiev on Friday during which they will also discuss the conflict in Donbas, the German foreign ministry said.

"The minister of state at the Federal Foreign Office, Tobias Lindner, will hold security talks on December 17 in Kiev. During his first visit, he will meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Ukraine," the ministry said.

Lindner will also meet with senior officials of the Ukrainian presidential administration and representatives of Ukraine in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, according to the statement.

"The talks will be focused on further support of Ukraine by the German government, as well as on regional and security issues of the country and the conflict in Eastern Ukraine," the ministry said.

The Foreign Office� added that the visit highlights the significance that Berlin attaches to its relations with Kiev.

The conflict in the East-Ukrainian region of Donbas between Kiev and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been going on since 2014. Despite the Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, clashes in Donbas still continue.

Over the past few weeks, Ukraine and some Western countries have alleged that Russia was building up its troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied all the accusations while drawing attention to NATO's military activities at the Russian borders, which it considers a threat to its national security.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Foreign Office Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Visit Minsk Berlin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev December Border All Government Top

Recent Stories

Uncertainty prevails in market despite SBP assuran ..

Uncertainty prevails in market despite SBP assurance on interest rates: Mian Zah ..

15 minutes ago
 NATO Welcomes Bulgaria's Investments in Alliance's ..

NATO Welcomes Bulgaria's Investments in Alliance's Military Capabilities

26 seconds ago
 China's rehabilitation assistance services cover m ..

China's rehabilitation assistance services cover more children with disability

29 seconds ago
 Czech envoy lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situat ..

Czech envoy lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stab ..

31 seconds ago
 UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveri ..

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

45 minutes ago
 10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.