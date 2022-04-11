UrduPoint.com

German Minister Quits Over Family Vacation After Floods

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 09:08 PM

German minister quits over family vacation after floods

Germany's family minister resigned Monday after coming under pressure for taking a summer vacation last year, shortly after the region where she was environment minister at the time suffered deadly flooding

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Germany's family minister resigned Monday after coming under pressure for taking a summer vacation last year, shortly after the region where she was environment minister at the time suffered deadly flooding.

Anne Spiegel said she had decided to step down "because of political pressure". "I am doing this to avert damage to the office, which is facing great political challenges," she said in a statement.

The 41-year-old took on the family portfolio in December when her ecologist Green party joined a new coalition government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats.

Spiegel's departure comes after an emotional statement on Sunday in which she apologised for going on a four-week vacation to France with her family last July.

She left for the holiday 10 days after the western regions of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia were hit by catastrophic floods that killed over 180 people.

Spiegel was then the environment minister in Rhineland-Palatinate.

The vacation only recently came to light in media reports.

A tearful Spiegel had sought to defend the trip by saying her husband had suffered a stroke in 2019 and needed to avoid stress, while the pandemic and her own workload had weighed heavily on their four young children.

"I decided I had to be there for my family," she said on Sunday.

Spiegel added that she had worked tirelessly in the days before the vacation to help the affected areas and that she remained reachable throughout her holiday.

She also interrupted her sojourn in France to make a one-day trip to the hard hit Ahr valley.

Spiegel acknowledged however that she did not take part in cabinet meetings while on vacation, despite what she had said previously.

