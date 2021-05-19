German minister resigns over plagiarism claims

The Social Democrat candidate standing for Berlin's mayoral job in September's election resigned from her ministerial post on Wednesday over claims she plagiarised her doctoral thesis, in a blow to the centre-left party

"In the last few days, discussions have again arisen about my dissertation from 2010," Franziska Giffey, families minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government, said in a statement.

She has therefore resigned from her ministerial post, she said, though she still intends to run as the SPD's candidate to be the mayor of Berlin in elections in September.