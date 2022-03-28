- Home
- German Minister Robert Habeck Says G7 Rejects Russia's Demand to Pay for Energy in Rubles - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 28, 2022 | 05:57 PM
German Energy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday that the G7 countries reject Russia's demand regarding ruble payments for energy resources, AP reported
When asked about the possibility of Russia suspending gas supplies, the minister said that G7 is ready for all scenarios.