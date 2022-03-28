UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 28, 2022 | 05:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) German Energy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday that the G7 countries reject Russia's demand regarding ruble payments for energy resources, AP reported.

When asked about the possibility of Russia suspending gas supplies, the minister said that G7 is ready for all scenarios.

