German Minister Says EU Wants To Keep Turkey 'in Its Camp'

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

German Minister Says EU Wants to Keep Turkey 'in Its Camp'

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Niels Annen, the minister of state at the German Foreign Office, expressed the belief on Friday that the European Union was interested in keeping Turkey "in its camp" and did not want the country to leave NATO, also noting that a political solution was needed to settle Turkey's differences with Greece and Cyprus.

"It would be a mistake from Ankara's point of view to underestimate Europe's willingness to act decisively and in unity. Having said that, we still hope that there is room for diplomatic activity ... Germany has a very unique relationship with Turkey. We have historic connections not least because we have so many citizens in our country with Turkish family background .

.. We have an interest to keep Turkey with us, in our camp, there is no geopolitical advantage for us to exclude them from our alliances, especially NATO. But one needs to understand that there is a line that we cannot cross ... Europe needs to act also in solidarity, especially with our friends in Greece and Cyprus ... We have experience in dealing with these problems, and I still believe that together with our friends we can contribute to a political solution," Annen said at the MED 2020 virtual conference.

More Stories From World

