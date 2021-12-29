UrduPoint.com

German Minister Speaks Against Patent Waiver For COVID-19 Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2021 | 08:03 PM

German Minister Speaks Against Patent Waiver for COVID-19 Vaccines

The possible suspension of patent protection for vaccines against the coronavirus is an ineffective measure in the current situation, Svenja Schulze, German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, said on Wednesday, adding that improving cooperation with vaccine manufacturers will be a preferable option

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The possible suspension of patent protection for vaccines against the coronavirus is an ineffective measure in the current situation, Svenja Schulze, German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, said on Wednesday, adding that improving cooperation with vaccine manufacturers will be a preferable option.

"As the former Minister of Science (in North Rhine-Westphalia), I see patent protection as the basis for successful research and development. I would be open to the idea if it was helpful right now. But the manufacturing process of modern vaccines is technically demanding and complex, so the suspension (of patent protection) would be of no use. In addition, the conditions have changed: there will be much larger production capacities worldwide in 2022 than there were in 2021," Schulze said in an interview with the RND media outlet.

Improved direct cooperation with vaccine producers will be more effective and could prove useful in the fight with potential new pandemics in the future, she added.

Germany has sent some 100 million vaccine doses to developing countries over the year, Schulze said, noting that Germany is also engaged in training specialists for BioNTech vaccine production in Rwanda. Berlin aims to allocate at least 75 million vaccine doses in 2022 while avoiding harming the interests of Germans willing to vaccinate, the minister said.

To date, over 70% of the German population, or some 59 million people, have completed the full vaccination course, and 31 million people, or 37% of the population, have received booster doses.

Related Topics

German Germany Berlin Rwanda Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France tops 200,000 daily Covid cases in new recor ..

France tops 200,000 daily Covid cases in new record: minister

45 seconds ago
 Zakharova Comments on Estonia's Refusal to Issue V ..

Zakharova Comments on Estonia's Refusal to Issue Visa to RIA Novosti Corresponde ..

46 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of illegal detention of citizen

IGP takes notice of illegal detention of citizen

48 seconds ago
 US to Announce Two Appointments in Charge of Afgha ..

US to Announce Two Appointments in Charge of Afghan Women's Rights - Reports

50 seconds ago
 Putin, Lukashenko Conclude Nearly 3-Hour Talks

Putin, Lukashenko Conclude Nearly 3-Hour Talks

2 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi, UK parliament member discuss bilateral ..

FM Qureshi, UK parliament member discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.