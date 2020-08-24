UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Minister To Visit Greece, Turkey To Defuse Row

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:29 PM

German minister to visit Greece, Turkey to defuse row

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will hold talks in Greece and Turkey on Tuesday in a bid to help defuse mounting friction over gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranea

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will hold talks in Greece and Turkey on Tuesday in a bid to help defuse mounting friction over gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

The discovery of major natural gas deposits in waters surrounding Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete has triggered a scramble for energy riches and revived old regional rivalries.

The biggest tensions are between historically uneasy NATO allies Turkey and Greece, which almost went to war over some uninhabited islets in the Aegean Sea in 1996.

Germany has sought to mediate in the conflict, while fellow EU heavyweight France has taken a tougher line against Ankara, sending warships to help Greece in the standoff.

A German foreign ministry spokesman, Christofer Burger, told reporters Monday that Haas would speak with his counterparts in Athens and then Ankara, with joint news conferences planned in both capitals.

In Greece, Maas will also meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras.

"We take the tensions there very seriously," Burger said.

"We are worried that the tensions could further weigh on the relationship between Turkey and the EU and that further escalation could have grave consequences." Germany currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told the briefing that it was "essential" that Germany "remain in dialogue with both sides".

"The aim is for Greece and Turkey to resolve their problems with each other directly."Last week, EU foreign ministers convened an emergency video conference after Greek and Turkish warships collided in hotly disputed circumstances.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Turkey France German European Union Germany Athens Ankara Cyprus Greece Angela Merkel Gas

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

16 minutes ago

43 minutes ago

Indian police brutally assault female mourners in ..

2 minutes ago

Iran to Respond to Incident at Natanz Nuclear Site ..

4 minutes ago

N.Ireland reopens schools, teachers union worried

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 adds to spiritual growth of Australians

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.