German Minister Urges Poland to Put Solidarity With Ukraine Above National Interests

Poland is sacrificing European solidarity for the sake of its individual national interest by banning imports of Ukrainian grain, German Minister of Agriculture Cem Ozdemir said on Tuesday

"European solidarity should not be sacrificed for the sake of short-term national interests of one country," Ozdemir told German news agency dpa, adding that solidarity with Ukraine remains "the main priority" and calling for a "coordinated and rules-based European approach."

Poland has demonstrated itself as a "strong partner" of Ukraine over the past year, which makes Warsaw's ban of Ukrainian grain even more "regrettable," the German minister added.

On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Bulgaria and Slovakia are mulling following suit.

Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched so-called green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market; however, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.