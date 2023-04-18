UrduPoint.com

German Minister Urges Poland To Put Solidarity With Ukraine Above National Interests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 11:33 PM

German Minister Urges Poland to Put Solidarity With Ukraine Above National Interests

Poland is sacrificing European solidarity for the sake of its individual national interest by banning imports of Ukrainian grain, German Minister of Agriculture Cem Ozdemir said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Poland is sacrificing European solidarity for the sake of its individual national interest by banning imports of Ukrainian grain, German Minister of Agriculture Cem Ozdemir said on Tuesday.

"European solidarity should not be sacrificed for the sake of short-term national interests of one country," Ozdemir told German news agency dpa, adding that solidarity with Ukraine remains "the main priority" and calling for a "coordinated and rules-based European approach."

Poland has demonstrated itself as a "strong partner" of Ukraine over the past year, which makes Warsaw's ban of Ukrainian grain even more "regrettable," the German minister added.

On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Bulgaria and Slovakia are mulling following suit.

Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched so-called green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market; however, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Agriculture German Warsaw Bulgaria Poland Slovakia Hungary March June Market From

Recent Stories

Defence Ministry approaches SC for elections at sa ..

Defence Ministry approaches SC for elections at same time across country

20 minutes ago
 Balochistan vital link in economic changes due to ..

Balochistan vital link in economic changes due to CPEC: Wali Kakar

20 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves 10 developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves 10 developmental schemes

20 minutes ago
 Compliance center opened at commerce ministry to f ..

Compliance center opened at commerce ministry to facilitate businesses, exports

30 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Detains Another 20 People Over Alleged ..

Azerbaijan Detains Another 20 People Over Alleged Subversion for Iran

27 minutes ago
 EU Preliminary Agrees on European Law on Microchip ..

EU Preliminary Agrees on European Law on Microchips - Commissioner

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.