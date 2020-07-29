UrduPoint.com
German Ministers Face Grilling Over Wirecard Collapse

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:02 PM

German ministers face grilling over Wirecard collapse

Germany's finance and economy ministers will be grilled by lawmakers on Wednesday about the massive fraud scandal that brought down payments provider Wirecard, amid criticism that authorities missed early warning signs

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Germany's finance and economy ministers will be grilled by lawmakers on Wednesday about the massive fraud scandal that brought down payments provider Wirecard, amid criticism that authorities missed early warning signs.

Wirecard filed for insolvency last month after admitting that 1.9 billion Euros ($2.2 billion) missing from its accounts did not exist.

Former CEO Markus Braun has been arrested on suspicion of falsifying accounts and market manipulation.

The Wirecard revelations have stunned Germany, drawing comparisons with the Enron accounting scandal in the United States almost two decades ago.

Germany's parliamentary finance committee has asked Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier to attend a closed door special hearing to shed light on the saga from 1400 GMT.

Questions are likely to focus on when exactly the government and regulators learned of accounting irregularities at Wirecard, what action they took and whether there were any regulatory failings.

Both ministers have vowed full transparency in a case that Scholz has called "an unparalleled scandal" and a blow to Germany's finance reputation.

He has vowed to reform German finance watchdog Bafin, accused by critics of having been too lax in its oversight of Wirecard, by giving it greater powers to intervene and launch investigations.

Finance committee chair Katja Hessel of the pro-business FDP party told Deutschlandfunk radio that there had been "failures across the board" that needed urgent clarification.

She did not rule out launching a parliamentary inquiry if the ministers' answers on Wednesday are deemed insufficient.

Wirecard's downfall has increasingly become a political hot potato, after finance ministry documents showed Scholz was told as early as February 2019 of misconduct suspicions.

Even more embarrassing was the revelation that Chancellor Angela Merkel promoted Wirecard on a trip to China in September 2019, when the firm was eyeing a foray into the Chinese market.

Merkel had "no knowledge" of the Wirecard irregularities at that time, her spokeswoman told reporters.

