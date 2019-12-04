(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it had declared two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin personae non grata over their suspected involvement in a murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it had declared two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin personae non grata over their suspected involvement in a murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin.

"The Foreign Ministry declared today two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin personae non grata in accordance with Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 18 April 1961," the embassy said in a statement.

The German ministry accused the Russian authorities of failing to participate in the investigation into the murder, despite Berlin's requests.

"The expectation was expressed for the last time by Secretary of State [Andreas] Michaelis to Russian Ambassador [Sergey] Nechaev during the conversation on November 20, 2019," the statement said, adding that Berlin's request was not satisfied.

German police said on August 24 that they had detained a 49-year-old Russian citizen suspected of killing a 40-year-old Georgian in a park in the central Moabit district in Berlin the day before. The victim reportedly died of a gunshot wound to his head.

Further media reports alleged involvement of the Russian government, which in turn denied all such claims.