German Mission in OPCW to Respond Timely to Russian Request for Information on Navalny

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The German mission in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has confirmed receiving Russia's note demanding comprehensive information on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and will respond within the prescribed time limit, Deputy Government Spokesperson Martina Fietz said Friday.

On Wednesday, Russian diplomats sent a note to the German representation to the OPCW asking them to share with Russia the results of Navalny's tests, samples and any other relevant information.

"I can confirm that the German representation in the OPCW received a Russian note on the situation with the poisoning of Alexey Navalny yesterday. It will respond to this note within the framework of the relevant provisions of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which provides for a 10-day time window for this," Fietz said.

The German government has thus far snubbed a list of questions forwarded by the Kremlin to clarify it's position regarding the conclusions drawn and accusations made against Russia.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight in Russia on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transport, the 44-year-old was flown to the Berlin-based Charite clinic for further treatment.

Conversely, tests conducted by doctors in Russia did not show traces of poison in Navalny's system, prompting Moscow to demand that Germany provide evidence to back up its claims. However, none has been received as of yet.

Navalny was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.