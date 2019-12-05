UrduPoint.com
German MP Says NATO Must Respond To Turkey's S-400 Purchase, Find Way To Deploy US Systems

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 03:20 AM

German MP Says NATO Must Respond to Turkey's S-400 Purchase, Find Way to Deploy US Systems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) NATO should respond to Ankara's purchasing of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, and manage to position US anti-missile systems in Turkey, German Member of Parliament Nils Schmid told Sputnik.

"First, it has become a NATO issue and so, we need a strong response from NATO because we believe that the deployment of Russian weaponry on Turkish soil threatens the cohesion of NATO," Schmid, who is a Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Wednesday. "That's why we should find another way of defending Turkish territory against missiles."

When asked what kind of response it should be, Schmid said, "That should be a very frank debate within NATO and then we should try to find a way to deploy maybe American anti-missile systems there."

