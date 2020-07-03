UrduPoint.com
German MPs Adopt Motion To Shut Down ECB Bond-buying Row

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:45 AM

German MPs on Thursday passed a motion supporting the European Central Bank's massive bond-buying support to the eurozone economy, closing for now a battle with the country's top court

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):German MPs on Thursday passed a motion supporting the European Central Bank's massive bond-buying support to the eurozone economy, closing for now a battle with the country's top court.

The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) had in May threatened to block the Bundesbank, the central bank, from taking part in the stimulus plan unless the European Central Bank (ECB) could show within three months that its government debt purchases are not "disproportionate".

