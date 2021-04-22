German MPs quiz Merkel, ministers over Wirecard scandal

German lawmakers probing the collapse of payments firm Wirecard are this week grilling top ministers and even Chancellor Angela Merkel as a parliamentary inquiry into the massive fraud reaches a dramatic climax

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :German lawmakers probing the collapse of payments firm Wirecard are this week grilling top ministers and even Chancellor Angela Merkel as a parliamentary inquiry into the massive fraud reaches a dramatic climax.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who has described the Wirecard scandal as "unparalleled" in Germany, will find himself in the hot seat on Thursday, two days after Economy Minister Peter Altmaier appeared before the parliamentary committee.

Lawmakers are investigating the political and regulatory failings that allowed the Wirecard cheating to go unnoticed for years, with critics saying early warning signs were ignored.

Once a rising star in the booming fintech sector, Wirecard filed for bankruptcy last year after admitting 1.9 billion Euros was missing from its accounts.

The company's former CEO Markus Braun and several other top executives were arrested on fraud and money-laundering charges.

The focus on politicians' roles in the drama comes at an awkward time for Merkel's ruling conservatives and their Social Democratic (SPD) coalition partners, five months before a general election.