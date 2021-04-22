UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German MPs Quiz Merkel, Ministers Over Wirecard Scandal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:04 PM

German MPs quiz Merkel, ministers over Wirecard scandal

German lawmakers probing the collapse of payments firm Wirecard are this week grilling top ministers and even Chancellor Angela Merkel as a parliamentary inquiry into the massive fraud reaches a dramatic climax

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :German lawmakers probing the collapse of payments firm Wirecard are this week grilling top ministers and even Chancellor Angela Merkel as a parliamentary inquiry into the massive fraud reaches a dramatic climax.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who has described the Wirecard scandal as "unparalleled" in Germany, will find himself in the hot seat on Thursday, two days after Economy Minister Peter Altmaier appeared before the parliamentary committee.

Lawmakers are investigating the political and regulatory failings that allowed the Wirecard cheating to go unnoticed for years, with critics saying early warning signs were ignored.

Once a rising star in the booming fintech sector, Wirecard filed for bankruptcy last year after admitting 1.9 billion Euros was missing from its accounts.

The company's former CEO Markus Braun and several other top executives were arrested on fraud and money-laundering charges.

The focus on politicians' roles in the drama comes at an awkward time for Merkel's ruling conservatives and their Social Democratic (SPD) coalition partners, five months before a general election.

Related Topics

Scandal German Company Germany Angela Merkel From Top Billion Election 2018

Recent Stories

Indonesian military submarine goes missing

5 minutes ago

Highest sustainability honour awarded to Expo 2020 ..

22 minutes ago

Corona prevalence rate rises to 15.5% in KP: Healt ..

33 seconds ago

Beijing Reaffirms Readiness to Discuss Global Stra ..

35 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast for city

36 seconds ago

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.