German MPs To Begin Debating Merz's Spending Plans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Germany's likely next leader Friedrich Merz is set Thursday to defend his unprecedented plans to massively ramp up defence and infrastructure spending in parliament as lawmakers begin debating the proposals.

Merz unveiled the plans last week, vowing his centre-right CDU/CSU bloc and the centre-left SPD -- in talks to form a coalition after February's elections -- would quickly push them through before the end of the current legislature.

Fraying Europe-US ties under President Donald Trump have fuelled calls for Germany, long dependent on the US security umbrella, to quickly boost military funding, while infrastructure spending is seen as a route to pull Europe's top economy out of stagnation.

Vowing to do "whatever it takes", Merz has proposed exempting defence spending from the country's strict debt rules when it exceeds one percent of GDP and setting up a 500-billion-euro ($545-billion) fund for infrastructure investments.

While the plans have won praise from German allies abroad, who grew weary of inaction under outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Merz faces a desperate scramble to push them through parliament.

As the measures involve a change to the constitutionally enshrined "debt brake", which limits government borrowing, they require a two-thirds majority in parliament.

This means that the CDU/CSU and SPD want to get them passed before a new parliament convenes later this month in which far-right and far-left parties, who have expressed scepticism about extra defence spending, will be in a position to block the measures.

