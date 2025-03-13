German MPs To Begin Debating Merz's Spending Plans
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Germany's likely next leader Friedrich Merz is set Thursday to defend his unprecedented plans to massively ramp up defence and infrastructure spending in parliament as lawmakers begin debating the proposals.
Merz unveiled the plans last week, vowing his centre-right CDU/CSU bloc and the centre-left SPD -- in talks to form a coalition after February's elections -- would quickly push them through before the end of the current legislature.
Fraying Europe-US ties under President Donald Trump have fuelled calls for Germany, long dependent on the US security umbrella, to quickly boost military funding, while infrastructure spending is seen as a route to pull Europe's top economy out of stagnation.
Vowing to do "whatever it takes", Merz has proposed exempting defence spending from the country's strict debt rules when it exceeds one percent of GDP and setting up a 500-billion-euro ($545-billion) fund for infrastructure investments.
While the plans have won praise from German allies abroad, who grew weary of inaction under outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Merz faces a desperate scramble to push them through parliament.
As the measures involve a change to the constitutionally enshrined "debt brake", which limits government borrowing, they require a two-thirds majority in parliament.
This means that the CDU/CSU and SPD want to get them passed before a new parliament convenes later this month in which far-right and far-left parties, who have expressed scepticism about extra defence spending, will be in a position to block the measures.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From World
-
German MPs to begin debating Merz's spending plans6 minutes ago
-
Trump blasts Ireland on trade during traditional visit26 minutes ago
-
'Stranded' astronauts closer to coming home after next ISS launch36 minutes ago
-
Australian ex-cricketer MacGill found guilty of cocaine supply charge1 hour ago
-
Trump optimistic about potential Ukraine ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Ukraine ceasefire bid, trade war to dominate as G7 diplomats meet1 hour ago
-
Humanitarian system at breaking point as funding cuts force life-or-death choices: Top UN official2 hours ago
-
Azerbaijani female wrestler crowned European champion2 hours ago
-
Agriculture minister discusses prospects for joint cooperation with Saudi Ajyal Petroleum, Energy Co ..2 hours ago
-
Real Madrid edge Atletico on penalties to reach Champions League quarters3 hours ago
-
Earthquake jolts Osh Oblast of Kyrgyzstan3 hours ago
-
Captain of cargo ship in North Sea crash is Russian4 hours ago