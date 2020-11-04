German Nationals Confirmed Among Injured in Vienna Attack - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) German government spokesman Steffen Seibert confirmed on Wednesday that several German nationals were injured in the recent terror attack in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Multiple shooting attacks were perpetrated late on Monday in Vienna, resulting in four persons killed and at least 22 others injured.

The killed gunman is said to have been a supporter of the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia). It was previously reported that there was a German woman among those killed.

"[The assailant] killed several people, among them a German woman, and wounded many others, including those with severe injuries. There are also Germans among the casualties," Seibert told reporters.

The spokesman reiterated that the German government strongly condemned the attack, calling it an attack on the European values, freedoms and diversity.