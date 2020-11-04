UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Nationals Confirmed Among Injured In Vienna Attack - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

German Nationals Confirmed Among Injured in Vienna Attack - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) German government spokesman Steffen Seibert confirmed on Wednesday that several German nationals were injured in the recent terror attack in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Multiple shooting attacks were perpetrated late on Monday in Vienna, resulting in four persons killed and at least 22 others injured.

The killed gunman is said to have been a supporter of the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia). It was previously reported that there was a German woman among those killed.

"[The assailant] killed several people, among them a German woman, and wounded many others, including those with severe injuries. There are also Germans among the casualties," Seibert told reporters.

The spokesman reiterated that the German government strongly condemned the attack, calling it an attack on the European values, freedoms and diversity.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Russia German Vienna Women Government

Recent Stories

Flydubai commences flights to Tel Aviv from 26th N ..

24 seconds ago

UAE, Russia discuss financial, trade and investmen ..

15 minutes ago

UAE, Malta discuss cultural cooperation

30 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu ..

1 hour ago

Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.