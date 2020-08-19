German Nationals Not Endangered by Developments in Mali - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The situation in Mali does not pose a significant danger to German citizens, including the servicemen deployed there, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a group of Malian soldiers started a mutiny at the Kati military base near Bamako, the country's capital. Sources told Sputnik that insurgents had kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials. President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse are said to be among the captives. Later, Keita dissolved the government and parliament.

"The situation in Mali remains unpredictable. We are talking about a coup, but it is unclear which military groups are exactly responsible. We are currently using our contacts on the ground, currently, German citizens are not in any specific danger," Maas said at a press conference.

The minister has also emphasized that German soldiers stationed there are not at risk. Maas added that Berlin is closely cooperating with Paris regarding the Mali situation, urging to restore the constitutional order disrupted by the uprising.