German Navy Chief Vows To Stand By Allies In Western Pacific

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:18 PM

The chief of the German navy promised his country's commitment to allies in the face of North Korea and a "threatening situation" in Western Pacific, in a thinly veiled hint at China

Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach spoke at a press conference in Tokyo where his Bayern frigate is on a port call as part of a seven-month "flag-showing" mission to the Indo-Pacific.

"We have found many new points of contact and friends. Upcoming exercises involving Bayern and the monitoring of the North Korean coast are very welcome.

It is already a great success," he tweeted.

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force said that Chief of Staff Hiroshi Yamamura welcomed the German navy's engagement in the region. Both confirmed they would seek to further strengthen cooperation through joint exercises.

The German warship arrived in Japan on Friday and will next head to South Korea. It will cross the South China Sea, where tensions have been running high over rival claims by China and its neighbors to parts of the Western Pacific.

