German Navy Head to Step Down Over Remarks About Crimea - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) The head of the German navy, Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbach has requested to be relieved of his post after a controversial statement that Crimea will never return to Ukraine, Spiegel reported Saturday, citing sources.

According to Spiegel, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht held an urgent video call with Inspector General of the Bundeswehr Eberhard Zorn and a public relations consultant to discuss the vice admiral's words earlier on Saturday. On Monday, Schonbach is expected to give an explanation to the inspector about his remarks.

Spiegel reported that Schonbach decided to get out of the awkward situation by asking to be relieved of his post.

Schonbach said at a conference hosted by India's Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses that Crimea will never again be part of Ukraine and called the West's claims that Moscow was preparing for an invasion nonsense. The commander also noted that Putin wanted respect from his Western partners and that it was not that hard to show it to him since he "probably deserves it."