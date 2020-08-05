German Neo-Nazi On Trial Over Politician Murder Admits To Killing
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:25 PM
A German neo-Nazi on trial over the murder of pro-refugee politician Walter Luebcke admitted Wednesday to the killing that has shocked the country and highlighted the growing threat of right-wing extremism
"I fired the shot," Stephan Ernst, 46, told the court of the killing.
Federal prosecutors have said Ernst was motivated by "racism and xenophobia" when he allegedly shot Luebcke in the head on June 1, 2019.