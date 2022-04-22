UrduPoint.com

German NGO Launches Virtual Tour Of North Sea

The German non-governmental (NGO) environmentalist organization Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) launched a new project on Wednesday that offers a virtual tour of the underwater world of the North Sea

In 16 different scenes, visitors to NABU's NordseeLIFE website can virtually explore the habitats of around 100 animals and plants above and below the water.

Back in 2018, NABU already launched OstseeLIFE to raise awareness and protect the Baltic Sea biodiversity, and now anyone can experience the secrets and beauties of both of Germany's territorial seas.

"Using a PC (personal computer), a tablet, a smart-phone and soon VR (virtual reality) glasses, you can visit places that are impossible or very difficult to access in real life," said Kim Detloff, head of the Marine Conservation Team at NABU.

NordseeLIFE also shows how humans are interfering with the sensitive ecosystems via shipping, bottom trawls and offshore wind farms and how protected areas can help, according to the organization's statement.

"If we are not vigilant, the extreme expansion of offshore wind power currently planned will further exacerbate the situation," Detloff said.

