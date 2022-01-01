UrduPoint.com

German NGO's Ship Brings 440 Refugees Rescued At Sea To Sicily - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022

A ship operated by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch has brought to Sicily 440 refugees including more than 200 minors, Italian media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) A ship operated by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch has brought to Sicily 440 refugees including more than 200 minors, Italian media reported on Saturday.

According to RaiNews24 broadcaster, local authorities are now giving health checks to the rescued migrants before they can come ashore. Most minors in the group, which includes, among others, 14 children under one year old, have come to Europe unaccompanied by adults, the broadcaster said.

The broadcaster noted that migrants, who were rescued in December, were on board of Sea-Watch ship for a week, waiting for the authorities to authorize the ship's docking in the port.

On December 29, another charity vessel, operated by Doctors Without Borders, brought 558 refugees rescued in the Mediterranean Sea from December 17 to December 24 to Sicily.

Since January, about 66,500 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea, according to the Italian Interior Ministry, compared to 34,000 a year earlier and 11,500 in 2019.

