German Nominee for Top EU Job Lays Out Policy Priorities Ahead of Crucial Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Ursula von der Leyen, a German conservative tipped to head the European Commission, outlined her vision of EU policies ahead of a crunch vote on her confirmation on Tuesday.

The former defense minister sought to appease the 747-seat European Parliament where she needs at least 374 votes. If approved, she will be the first woman to take on the key EU role.

She vowed to present a bold green policy within her first 100 days in office, including a 50-55 percent cut in carbon emissions by 2030 and a trillion Euros' ($1.1 trillion) worth of investment within a decade.

On migration, she said she would commit to saving migrants at sea, boost the number of Frontex border guards to 10,000 by 2924, renegotiate asylum rules and ensure that all EU countries take in their fair share of migrants.

She promised to make foreign tech giants pay more to EU countries whose human and social labor they benefit from and tried to win over EU lawmakers by offering them the right of legislative initiative.

Germany's preferred Commission candidate Manfred Weber of the Parliament's biggest center-right European People's Party confirmed its support for her, saying it "will implement these pledges together with her."

Iratxe Garcia of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats demanded that she needed to present more detailed plans for how she planned to respond to citizens' demands to secure the Socialist backing.

The Green alliance seemed reluctant to vote for the German conservative, with Philippe Lamberth saying his group was not ready to hand over the EU helm to her at a time when "our common house is burning" but promised to work together with her if she gets elected.

Joerg Meuthen of the recently formed far-right Identity and Democracy group said it would vote against von der Leyen. He stated that she was unfit for the job and had no convincing vision for Europe.