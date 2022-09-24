German Observer Extols Transparency of Referendum to Join Russia in Melitopol

(@FahadShabbir)

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Referendum on accession of the Zaporizhzhia region to Russia is transparent and well-organized, observer from Germany Stefan Schaller, a manager of Energie Waldeck-Frankenberg GmbH, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"I think it is very transparent and it is very well-organized as (much as) it is possible in this short resource of time," Schaller said in Melitopol.

When asked if Kiev's provocations have an impact on the election process in the Zaporizhzhia region, the observer responded affirmatively, noting that "it is clear that there is influence and that it happens."

Schaller also told about his plans to share his observation experience with the media upon returning to Germany.

"I will have contact to some newspapers, and I will tell them that I was here.

.. I always do (briefings) with press," Schaller said.

Concerning possible EU sanctions for participation in the referendum as observer, Schaller noted that he is "an old man" and that he is not afraid of sanctions.

The breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR), as well as the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions under Russian control, are holding referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to their calls for help in fencing off Ukrainian attacks.